Gang Violence in Nanguneri Sparks Political Controversy

In a shocking incident in Nanguneri, two individuals, including a migrant worker from Odisha, fell victim to a brutal attack by a nine-member gang. Armed with weapons, the assailants killed the victims at a local tea shop. Five others were injured and taken to a district hospital for treatment.

Police have swiftly responded, forming special teams to investigate the crime. Security has been strengthened in the region amidst the local outrage. Additional measures are being taken as part of a comprehensive inquiry, using CCTV footage and other available data to capture all involved perpetrators.

The attack has led to political backlash, with opposition parties slamming the DMK government over its handling of law and order. Locals staged protests demanding arrests and warned of electoral repercussions if justice is not served. Political figures have weighed in, calling for increased accountability and compensation for victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)