Attukal Pongala 2026: A Grand Devotional Gathering in Thiruvananthapuram

As the Attukal Pongala festival kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram, Mayor V V Rajesh assures seamless arrangements for the throng of female devotees. The festival, known for its massive gathering, sees women preparing offerings for the goddess Attukal Devi. Significant transport and facility provisions are in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:28 IST
Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram, VV Rajesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Attukal Pongala 2026 festival began with fervor in Thiruvananthapuram, as city Mayor V V Rajesh confirmed comprehensive preparations for the smooth conduct of the event. With lakhs of devotees arriving, he affirmed that essential facilities are intact and additional needs will be promptly managed.

In an interview with ANI, Mayor Rajesh expressed satisfaction over the arrangements, noting that 52 water tankers are stationed across city wards, complemented by eight dedicated to the Attukal Temple grounds. He highlighted the role of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in ensuring efficient transit for pilgrims.

The ten-day Attukal Pongala festival is renowned for drawing millions of women to the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple to prepare sacred offerings. Marked as the 'women's Sabarimala,' the event holds a Guinness World Record for the largest assembly of women, attracting global participants.

