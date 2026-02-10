Fadnavis Backs RSS Amid Thackeray's Criticism, Announces Major State Developments

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the RSS centenary event, targeting Raj Thackeray for his criticisms, noting it was those left uninvited who protested. Fadnavis emphasized that the event aimed to demystify the RSS through inclusive conversations.

Thackeray, head of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment describing language-based protests as a "disease". Thackeray asserted the importance of regional linguistic identity.

In addition, Fadnavis announced a new airport in Purandar and major water resource projects. He urged vigilance in reporting illegal infiltrators, reinforcing the governmental stance on security concerns.