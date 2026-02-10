Left Menu

Fadnavis Backs RSS Amid Thackeray's Criticism, Announces Major State Developments

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis defends RSS against Raj Thackeray's criticisms while announcing key state projects, including a new airport in Purandar and significant water initiatives. Fadnavis criticizes Thackeray for his comments on language issues and calls for citizen vigilance against illegal infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:09 IST
Fadnavis Backs RSS Amid Thackeray's Criticism, Announces Major State Developments
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the RSS centenary event, targeting Raj Thackeray for his criticisms, noting it was those left uninvited who protested. Fadnavis emphasized that the event aimed to demystify the RSS through inclusive conversations.

Thackeray, head of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's comment describing language-based protests as a "disease". Thackeray asserted the importance of regional linguistic identity.

In addition, Fadnavis announced a new airport in Purandar and major water resource projects. He urged vigilance in reporting illegal infiltrators, reinforcing the governmental stance on security concerns.

TRENDING

1
Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

 India
2
Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Cases

Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Case...

 India
3
Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

 India
4
UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026