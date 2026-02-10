Prashant Kishor Defends Rahul Gandhi's Right to Speak

In a show of political solidarity, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor voiced strong support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that his right to speak in the Lok Sabha was unjustly denied. Kishor, who has stayed relatively out of the limelight following his party's electoral defeat last November, expressed his concerns in a statement to reporters in Motihari. According to Kishor, hindering Gandhi from delivering his remarks during the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address poses a threat to democratic principles.

The controversy arose when Gandhi attempted to reference an article detailing unpublished memoirs of former Army chief Gen MM Naravane, leading to his speech being blocked. Kishor remarked, 'If Gandhi had said something inappropriate, it could have been removed from records, but silencing voices is damaging for democracy.' Kishor's comments underscore the vital need for a balanced political dialogue in parliament, valuing both the ruling party and the opposition.

The Jan Suraaj Party leader also highlighted the questionable investigation surrounding the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna. Kishor criticized the initial police effort and suggested that substantial impropriety might have necessitated the case's escalation to the CBI. He hinted at potential involvement from high-profile individuals, as the victim's family had alleged sexual assault and a subsequent cover-up attempt.

(With inputs from agencies.)