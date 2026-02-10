Virginia's Law: A New Dawn for Justice in Sex Trafficking Cases

In a bold legislative move, Congressional Democrats unveiled Virginia's Law on Tuesday, targeting the statute of limitations that has historically protected sex traffickers like Jeffrey Epstein. The proposed law aims to offer new legal avenues for victims seeking justice.

Introduced by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez, the bill is named after Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who passed away last year. The bill's fate is uncertain in a Republican-controlled Congress, raising questions about its passage.

This proposal follows bipartisan efforts that compelled the Department of Justice to release millions of documents related to Epstein. Amidst ongoing investigations, notable figures like Ghislaine Maxwell and the Clintons are also involved in transparency efforts surrounding this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)