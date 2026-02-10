Left Menu

Controversy in Punjab: Governor's Anti-Drug Yatra Sparks Political Tensions

Punjab's ruling AAP criticized the presence of prominent political figures in Governor Kataria's anti-drug padyatra, suggesting it undermines the fight against drugs. The padyatra, part of a larger awareness campaign, is accused of aligning with individuals allegedly linked to Punjab's drug issues, igniting political controversy.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has raised questions over the presence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and state BJP working president Ashwani Sharma in Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's anti-drug 'padyatra' in Ferozepur. The AAP alleges that the governor's march features personalities it accuses of being complicit in the state's drug problems.

The governor's four-day padyatra, which began from Tarn Taran, is part of the second phase of an awareness initiative in Punjab's border districts. However, AAP leaders argue that the governor's initiative undermines the state's anti-drug efforts, which are attributed to the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Reproachfully highlighting the involvement of specific political figures, AAP asserts that the yatra, featuring leaders from SAD and BJP, might not genuinely address the drug menace and could serve as a smokescreen to protect those culpable. The party emphasizes setting potential political motives aside, encouraging authentic collaboration in fighting drug issues.

