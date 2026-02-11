Left Menu

Mann Rallying AAP for Victory in 2027: A Call to Action

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called on AAP workers to work towards victory in the 2027 elections, emphasizing the impact of his government's policies. Highlighting past successes and current efforts, Mann motivated cadres to spread the message of AAP's achievements and strengthen grassroots support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:13 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members to mobilize efforts for a win in the 2027 assembly polls. Speaking at a workshop in Mohali, Mann expressed confidence that the accomplishments of his government would secure the backing of the people once again.

Mann shared insights from his political journey and underscored the evolution of AAP into a national presence. Despite doubts about the party's prospects in Punjab, Mann recalled the state's historical openness to revolutionary ideas, which played in AAP's favor.

The chief minister praised the dedication of grassroots workers, stressing the importance of sharing the state's public welfare successes. He pointed out the inefficacy of traditional parties attempting to emulate AAP's model, highlighting the need for continued engagement with the electorate.

