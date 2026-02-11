Teen Violence in London Schools: A Cry for Change

London police have detained a 13-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder following a violent incident at Kingsbury High School, northwest London.

The teenager allegedly stabbed two boys, aged 12 and 13, who are currently in serious condition in the hospital. This has prompted an investigation led by the counter-terrorism unit, though the event is not currently categorized as a terror-related crime.

This incident comes amid growing national anxiety over youth knife crime, highlighted by a similar attack in Southport last year. Authorities are intensifying efforts to address this alarming trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)