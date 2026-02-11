Teen Violence in London Schools: A Cry for Change
London police arrested a 13-year-old for allegedly stabbing two teenagers at Kingsbury High School, with the counter-terrorism unit leading the investigation. Both victims remain hospitalized. While not declared a 'terrorist incident,' the investigation aims to uncover motivations, amidst national concerns over rising youth knife crimes.
London police have detained a 13-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder following a violent incident at Kingsbury High School, northwest London.
The teenager allegedly stabbed two boys, aged 12 and 13, who are currently in serious condition in the hospital. This has prompted an investigation led by the counter-terrorism unit, though the event is not currently categorized as a terror-related crime.
This incident comes amid growing national anxiety over youth knife crime, highlighted by a similar attack in Southport last year. Authorities are intensifying efforts to address this alarming trend.
