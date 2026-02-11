National Governors Association Cancels Trump Meeting Over Exclusion

The National Governors Association (NGA) has decided to cancel this year's annual meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump following the exclusion of Democratic governors from the invite list. According to a source close to the situation, NGA Chairman Kevin Stitt communicated the decision to members on Monday.

Traditionally, governors from across the nation convene in Washington for the NGA meeting, which includes a White House session with the president, Cabinet secretaries, and a formal dinner. However, CEO Brandon Tatum stated that disinviting specific governors undermines federal-state collaboration.

The meeting, set for February 20, was part of the association's winter gathering. Despite the cancellation, President Trump plans to host a bipartisan dinner, though Democratic governors Wes Moore and Jared Polis reportedly faced invite rejections. Efforts to reach out to Polis for comments were unsuccessful.