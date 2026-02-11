Erdogan's Surprise Cabinet Reshuffle: A Justice Against Controversy

In an unexpected move, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye has enacted a mini Cabinet reshuffle, shifting key figures in the justice and interior sectors.

The Official Gazette confirmed the appointments, with Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akin Gurlek stepping in as justice minister and Mustafa Ciftci becoming the new interior minister.

This development emerges against the backdrop of ongoing constitutional reform talks and a peace initiative with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Controversy surrounds Gurlek's appointment, given his involvement in prosecuting opposition figures.

