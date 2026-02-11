Left Menu

Storm Kristin Fallout: Portuguese Interior Minister Resigns Amid Criticism

Portuguese Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral resigned after criticism over the government's response to Storm Kristin. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa accepted the resignation, and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro will temporarily manage the interior portfolio. The government estimates extensive damage costing over 4 billion euros for reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:59 IST
Portuguese Interior Minister Maria Lucia Amaral has resigned following harsh criticism of her handling of Storm Kristin, a natural disaster that recently struck the nation. The opposition and local communities were vocal about the government's inadequate response to the storm's devastation.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa accepted Amaral's resignation after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's request, declaring that she lacked the necessary personal and political fortitude to continue her duties. Montenegro will temporarily oversee the interior portfolio until a new minister is appointed.

Storm Kristin hit central Portugal with winds reaching 200 kph and torrential rain, leaving vast destruction in its wake, including homes and critical infrastructure. The government estimates the storm has left damage that will exceed 4 billion euros in reconstruction costs, with political figures criticizing the current administration's handling of the situation.

