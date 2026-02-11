Ritu Tawde Makes History: A New Era for Mumbai's Mayoral Leadership

In a significant political development, BJP corporator Ritu Tawde was elected as the new mayor of Mumbai on Wednesday, securing the position unopposed during a special meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Shiv Sena's Sanjay Ghadi was similarly elected as the deputy mayor.

The election proceedings took place at the historic BMC headquarters where both ruling and opposition party corporators were present. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, of the Shiv Sena, attended the ceremony, offering congratulations to the newly elected officials.

The BJP, having emerged as the largest party in the recent BMC elections with 89 seats, claimed the mayoral position after a 44-year hiatus. The BJP's return to power in Mumbai's civic body marks a pivotal moment in the city's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)