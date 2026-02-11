Streamlining Europe’s Defense: The Need for Clarity and Coordination

European defence policy is in need of urgent clarity to avoid inefficiencies, according to a leading industry representative. The continent's rush to bolster defences, particularly in light of increased threats from Russia and decreased reliance on U.S. support, has led to overlapping initiatives and slow decision-making.

Various actors, including NATO and several EU bodies, are now central to the discussion, creating a complex landscape of governance. Camille Grand of the Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association of Europe emphasized the need for defined responsibilities within Europe's defence ecosystem, which now includes efforts like counter-drone systems and joint arms procurement.

Recent steps towards increased EU action, such as the European Defence Industrial Programme and the proposed civilian-military European Security Council, aim to address these coordination challenges. However, some EU leaders remain skeptical about whether new institutions would actually simplify the process of enhancing Europe's defence readiness.

