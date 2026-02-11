Unity for Progress: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for 15 Years
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu advocated for a unified NDA alliance for 15 years to ensure sustained development. Emphasizing a single-government model's success in Gujarat, Naidu sought long-term progress through stable governance, while highlighting central support and welfare programs boosting public trust in his administration.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the importance of sustaining the NDA alliance in the state for the next 15 years to ensure continued development and stable governance. Drawing comparisons with Gujarat's government, Naidu advocated for a consistent, single-government model during the NDA Legislature Party meeting.
He highlighted that the NDA alliance has remained united over the past 20 months, which he views as a positive sign for the state's future. Public support, according to Naidu, has grown beyond the election period due to effective welfare and development initiatives.
Naidu also praised the central government's financial contributions to key projects and emphasized the need for disciplined assembly sessions. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan echoed Naidu's sentiments, urging coalition partners to uphold NDA principles and communicate these achievements to enhance public trust in the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sitharaman Slams TMC Over West Bengal Governance Amid Budget Debate
Bolstering Biodiversity Governance: NBA's Strategic Financial Assistance
Odisha Partners with IIT Kanpur to Revolutionize Urban Governance with AI
Governance Must Be a Moral Responsibility Rooted in Dignity and Trust: Shashi Tharoor at EPFO’s RGDE Platform
YSRCP MLA Slams Andhra Pradesh Government Over Governance and Allegations