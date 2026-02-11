Unity for Progress: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for 15 Years

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the importance of sustaining the NDA alliance in the state for the next 15 years to ensure continued development and stable governance. Drawing comparisons with Gujarat's government, Naidu advocated for a consistent, single-government model during the NDA Legislature Party meeting.

He highlighted that the NDA alliance has remained united over the past 20 months, which he views as a positive sign for the state's future. Public support, according to Naidu, has grown beyond the election period due to effective welfare and development initiatives.

Naidu also praised the central government's financial contributions to key projects and emphasized the need for disciplined assembly sessions. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan echoed Naidu's sentiments, urging coalition partners to uphold NDA principles and communicate these achievements to enhance public trust in the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)