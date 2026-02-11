Odisha Partners with IIT Kanpur to Revolutionize Urban Governance with AI

The Odisha government has taken a significant step towards modernizing its urban governance by signing a memorandum of understanding with the Airawat Research Foundation of IIT Kanpur. This partnership aims to integrate AI-driven solutions into the state's urban governance framework, enhancing planning, service delivery, and decision-making processes.

According to Usha Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary of the Housing & Urban Development Department, the initiative exemplifies Odisha's dedication to leveraging emerging technologies for smarter, more humane governance. The partnership seeks to harness the potential of artificial intelligence to reform urban services, making them more responsive and citizen-centric.

The collaboration will also focus on building an AI Project Management Unit within the department to coordinate various initiatives. By engaging with research institutions, startups, and technology partners, Odisha aims to set an AI roadmap for inclusive and resilient urban development, ensuring responsible and transparent AI use for public benefit.