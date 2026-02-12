Left Menu

Mamata says migrant worker from Bengal murdered in Pune, demands arrest of perpetrators

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that a 24-year-old migrant worker from the state was murdered in Maharashtra for speaking in the Bengali language. Banerjee termed it a hate crime and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-02-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 10:54 IST
Mamata says migrant worker from Bengal murdered in Pune, demands arrest of perpetrators
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that a 24-year-old migrant worker from the state was murdered in Maharashtra for speaking in the Bengali language. Banerjee termed it a ''hate crime'' and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. ''I am shaken, enraged, and sickened beyond words by the barbaric murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Bandwan in Purulia, the sole earning member of his family, in Pune, Maharashtra,'' the CM said in an X post. ''This is nothing short of a hate crime. A young man was hunted, tortured, and murdered for his language, his identity, his roots,'' she said. ''This is the direct consequence of a climate where xenophobia is weaponised and innocents are turned into targets,'' the CM added. She demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and exemplary punishment for them. ''To Sukhen's family, I say that West Bengal stands with you in this hour of unimaginable grief. No effort will be spared to secure justice,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Came here to discuss political things": DK Shivakumar on AICC meeting amid Karnataka power tussle

"Came here to discuss political things": DK Shivakumar on AICC meeting amid ...

 India
2
Panel on VBSA Bill gets time till last week of Monsoon session to submit report

Panel on VBSA Bill gets time till last week of Monsoon session to submit rep...

 India
3
T20 WC: Shanaka, Mendis, Ratnayake fifties power SL to 225/5 against Oman

T20 WC: Shanaka, Mendis, Ratnayake fifties power SL to 225/5 against Oman

 Global
4
Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, 219 drones at Ukraine, air force says

Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, 219 drones at Ukraine, air force says

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

AI key to decarbonizing and securing global port operations

From anxiety to reassurance: How AI is quietly supporting pregnancy wellbeing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026