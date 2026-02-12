Mamata says migrant worker from Bengal murdered in Pune, demands arrest of perpetrators

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that a 24-year-old migrant worker from the state was murdered in Maharashtra for speaking in the Bengali language. Banerjee termed it a ''hate crime'' and demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. ''I am shaken, enraged, and sickened beyond words by the barbaric murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Bandwan in Purulia, the sole earning member of his family, in Pune, Maharashtra,'' the CM said in an X post. ''This is nothing short of a hate crime. A young man was hunted, tortured, and murdered for his language, his identity, his roots,'' she said. ''This is the direct consequence of a climate where xenophobia is weaponised and innocents are turned into targets,'' the CM added. She demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and exemplary punishment for them. ''To Sukhen's family, I say that West Bengal stands with you in this hour of unimaginable grief. No effort will be spared to secure justice,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)