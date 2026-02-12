DMK govt ‘deceiving people’ with false promises: TN BJP chief

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran on Thursday accused the ruling DMK of ''deceiving'' the people with false promises and said his party would take up the cause of the nutritious meal scheme and anganwadi workers. Referring to the indefinite strike by members of the Tamil Nadu Noon-Meal and Anganwadi Workers' Association, who are highlighting a charter of 13 demands, including wage revision, a pension hike, filling up vacancies, and promotions, Nagendran said their plight showed that they had been let down by the state government. The workers have also been demanding the direct supply of LPG cylinders to the respective noon-meal centres and the transfer of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to noon-meal workers rather than implementing it through non-governmental organisations. Nagendran, who participated in the workers' strike today along with Coimbatore South legislator and the party's Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, assured the BJP's support and said the party would take steps to address their demands once the NDA forms the government in the 2026 Assembly election. ''The DMK government has been deceiving the people by making many false promises and coming to power in 2021. It has not fulfilled any of the assurances made to these workers,'' the BJP president later claimed in a post on 'X'.

