UPDATE 1-Mexican ships carrying humanitarian aid enter Havana Harbor

Two Mexican-flagged ships loaded with humanitarian aid entered Havana Harbor early on Thursday, a Reuters witness said, as Cuba's long-time ally made good on a promise ‌to assist after Washington threatened tariffs on countries that send oil to ‌Cuba. One of the ships, the Papaloapan, carried large quantities of white-wrapped pallets on its deck as it passed beside the El Morro castle before entering the quiet waters of the harbor.

The shipment ⁠from ​Mexico arrives just ⁠days after the island's communist-run government announced increasingly strict rationing

measures to confront U.S. efforts to cut off ⁠Cuba's fuel supply. Washington in January threatened tariffs on countries that supply oil to the island, saying ​that Cuba poses an "extraordinary threat" to U.S. national security - a claim Havana denies.

Mexico ⁠announced the aid delivery after halting shipments of crude and refined products to Cuba in mid-January ⁠under pressure ​from the Trump administration.

Ediberto Rodriguez, a 65-year-old Havana resident and state worker, watched the ships enter the harbor and praised Mexico for what he called an "unforgettable ⁠gesture." "Mexico hasn't abandoned us," he said. "Even with pressure from a global superpower (the United States), ⁠they weren't afraid."

Mexican ⁠President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that her government will send a second shipment

of humanitarian aid to Cuba in the coming ‌days.

