Jose K Mani will contest upcoming Assembly elections: Roshy Augustine

Senior Kerala Congress (Mani) leader Roshy Augustine on Friday said its chairman Jose K Mani would contest the upcoming Assembly elections, calling it a matter of confidence for the party. His remarks come amid growing demand within Kerala Congress (M) for Mani to enter the fray, even as the Rajya Sabha MP has maintained a cautious stance on the issue. Kerala Congress (M) has been part of the LDF since leaving the UDF in 2020. Mani, a Rajya Sabha MP, is currently leading the central Kerala leg of the LDF's development rally. Speaking to reporters here, the minister reiterated his earlier statement that Mani, as party chairman, would be in the fray in the upcoming polls. ''Are we a party without leadership? A party requires leadership. If the leadership is capable, people will stand united. It is a matter of confidence that the party chairman contests the election,'' he said. Augustine said the party would take a collective decision on the matter, which, he added, had already been clarified by Mani. ''He has contested from Pala before. In Pala, he had said that by correcting mistakes, Kerala Congress would return there. We cannot ignore Pala,'' he said. He said his earlier statement about Mani contesting was not a sudden reaction, but one made after careful thought. Augustine maintained that there were no differences within the party and that decisions would be taken collectively. He added that Kerala Congress has several capable leaders and would contest the elections strongly. ''The chairman has only said that the decision will be taken by the party. Isn't that right? Even before the election notification, how can we decide the candidates?'' he asked. He also said that Mani's Rajya Sabha membership would not pose any hurdle to contesting the Assembly election. Augustine said he would continue in Idukki, which has supported him in the past five elections. Meanwhile, Mani said Augustine's statement reflected the desire of party members and leaders that he should contest the election. He acknowledged that Augustine had spoken about him, contesting from Pala. ''But in the end, he said that the decision will be taken by the party. It is his opinion and that of the party leaders. The party has always taken decisions after discussions in the steering committee, and the same practice will be followed,'' he said. Earlier in the day, Mani told a press conference that the decision on election candidates was yet to be finalised. ''At present, we cannot say that the sitting MLAs will contest. It also cannot be said that I will contest. All these will be decided after discussions within the party,'' he said.

