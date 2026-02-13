Left Menu

Empowering Leaders: BJP's Push for Viksit Keralam

More than 115 BJP leaders from Kerala participated in a three-day training programme focused on enhancing grassroots governance and aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat. The event included practical governance tips, meetings with top political leaders, and sessions on policy execution. Local elections are approaching.

More than 115 BJP leaders from Kerala have completed a three-day intensive training programme aimed at strengthening grassroots governance. The event, hosted at the party headquarters, saw Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta sharing practical governance strategies, culminating in a valedictory address by BJP national general secretary B L Santhosh.

Participating representatives from various local bodies, including the newly-elected BJP councillors from Thiruvananthapuram, met with key political figures, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The programme was designed to align Kerala's emerging leadership with the national vision of Viksit Bharat, focusing on effective last-mile delivery of central government schemes.

With local elections on the horizon, the BJP delegation returned with a commitment to enhance transparency, accountability, and technology-driven governance at municipal and panchayat levels. The training included sessions by BJP president Nitin Nabin, emphasizing the party's core values of humility, discipline, and organisational commitment.

