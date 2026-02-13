Left Menu

Lebanon's Parliamentary Elections: Berri's Firm Stand Amid Calls for Delay

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri remains firm on holding parliamentary elections as planned on May 10, despite some politicians advocating for a delay due to security concerns. Berri emphasizes the importance of elections in forming political authorities, even as political dynamics shift in Lebanon.

  • Lebanon

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has reiterated his commitment to holding the parliamentary elections as scheduled on May 10, despite some politicians pushing for a delay. These calls for postponement stem from security issues in southern Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hezbollah.

In a statement via the National News Agency, Berri, a Shi'ite leader allied with Hezbollah, expressed to President Joseph Aoun and the government the necessity of proceeding with the elections. He stressed the significance of the electoral process in establishing political authority and initiating a new political era in Lebanon.

Berri has begun accepting candidacy registrations and submitted a nomination for the Tyre-Zahrani district. The previous parliamentary elections, held in May 2022, were marked by low voter turnout and occurred amid public frustration over Lebanon's financial crisis. Nonetheless, the elections saw some reformist candidates gain traction while Hezbollah and its allies lost their majority.

