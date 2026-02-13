AIADMK's Strategic Album: Palaniswami Sets Stage for Political Alliance Expansion

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the possibility of new alliances forming as the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections near. He emphasized that specific party affiliations would be clearer once the election schedule is released.

Palaniswami criticized the DMK government, alleging that electoral opportunism delayed key welfare programs like the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai. He also questioned the timing of the free laptop distribution for students.

Addressing administrative issues, the AIADMK leader criticized delays in appointing a permanent DGP and accused the government of neglecting illegal sand mining concerns. He remained cautious about actor Vijay's entrance into politics, affirming AIADMK's strong presence in the state.

