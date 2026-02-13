Left Menu

DMK vs. TVK: Political Showdown Ahead of 2026 Elections

The DMK criticized TVK founder Vijay for his aspirations to become chief minister, accusing him of lacking genuine concern for the people. Vijay, asserting TVK's potential victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, has challenged DMK on various issues. DMK leader Elangovan disputes Vijay's claims, emphasizing ongoing welfare schemes and alleging political manipulation by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-02-2026 18:10 IST
DMK vs. TVK: Political Showdown Ahead of 2026 Elections
The ruling DMK has strongly criticized Vijay, the founder of TVK, for his outspoken critique of the party, alleging that his ultimate aim is to become chief minister. Vijay's claims of TVK's impending victory in the 2026 Assembly elections were met with skepticism from DMK leader T K S Elangovan.

Elangovan pointed out the historical pattern of actors forming political parties that initially attract large crowds but ultimately fail to maintain their influence. He contended that Vijay has participated in no public demonstrations advocating for citizens' welfare, suggesting his ambitions are personally motivated.

In a rally at Salem, Vijay proposed a regime focused on social justice, criticizing the DMK on issues including power-sharing and alleged vote-buying. Dismissing these accusations as typical opposition rhetoric, Elangovan defended the DMK's welfare initiatives and accused the BJP of attempting to derail them through legal means.

(With inputs from agencies.)

