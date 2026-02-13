DMK vs. TVK: Political Showdown Ahead of 2026 Elections

The ruling DMK has strongly criticized Vijay, the founder of TVK, for his outspoken critique of the party, alleging that his ultimate aim is to become chief minister. Vijay's claims of TVK's impending victory in the 2026 Assembly elections were met with skepticism from DMK leader T K S Elangovan.

Elangovan pointed out the historical pattern of actors forming political parties that initially attract large crowds but ultimately fail to maintain their influence. He contended that Vijay has participated in no public demonstrations advocating for citizens' welfare, suggesting his ambitions are personally motivated.

In a rally at Salem, Vijay proposed a regime focused on social justice, criticizing the DMK on issues including power-sharing and alleged vote-buying. Dismissing these accusations as typical opposition rhetoric, Elangovan defended the DMK's welfare initiatives and accused the BJP of attempting to derail them through legal means.

