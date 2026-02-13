The Rivalry Intensifies: Vijay's Challenge to DMK

In a politically charged rally, TVK chief Vijay subtly justified his tactical decision to focus criticisms on the DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, instead of the AIADMK. He implied that the latter had already been dismissed by the public.

Vijay portrayed the upcoming 2026 Assembly election as a duel between his party and the DMK. He accused the current government of making false promises and running an administration detrimental to the populace.

Addressing the crowd, he questioned the competence of the DMK after its mishandling of Group-2 government exams, pledging to provide transparent job solutions for the youth if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)