The Rivalry Intensifies: Vijay's Challenge to DMK
TVK chief Vijay, addressing a rally, defended focusing criticisms solely on the ruling DMK instead of AIADMK, emphasizing the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election as a contest between TVK and DMK. He criticized DMK's governance and promised transparency in job opportunities for youth, urging public support.
- Country:
- India
In a politically charged rally, TVK chief Vijay subtly justified his tactical decision to focus criticisms on the DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, instead of the AIADMK. He implied that the latter had already been dismissed by the public.
Vijay portrayed the upcoming 2026 Assembly election as a duel between his party and the DMK. He accused the current government of making false promises and running an administration detrimental to the populace.
Addressing the crowd, he questioned the competence of the DMK after its mishandling of Group-2 government exams, pledging to provide transparent job solutions for the youth if elected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Death at TVK Rally Sparks Safety Concerns and Political Debate
Tragic Events: Chaos and Death Cast Shadows on TVK Rally in Salem
Tragic Loss at TVK Rally Sparks Controversy
Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Concerns Over Event Safety
Jose K Mani will contest upcoming Assembly elections: Roshy Augustine