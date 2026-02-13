Left Menu

The Rivalry Intensifies: Vijay's Challenge to DMK

TVK chief Vijay, addressing a rally, defended focusing criticisms solely on the ruling DMK instead of AIADMK, emphasizing the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election as a contest between TVK and DMK. He criticized DMK's governance and promised transparency in job opportunities for youth, urging public support.

Updated: 13-02-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:31 IST
In a politically charged rally, TVK chief Vijay subtly justified his tactical decision to focus criticisms on the DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, instead of the AIADMK. He implied that the latter had already been dismissed by the public.

Vijay portrayed the upcoming 2026 Assembly election as a duel between his party and the DMK. He accused the current government of making false promises and running an administration detrimental to the populace.

Addressing the crowd, he questioned the competence of the DMK after its mishandling of Group-2 government exams, pledging to provide transparent job solutions for the youth if elected.

