Political Recalibration: Abdur Rashid Mandal Joins Raijor Dal
Abdur Rashid Mandal, a three-time Assam Congress MLA, joined Raijor Dal just months before the state assembly elections. His move follows the resignation of Bhupen Kumar Borah, former state Congress president. Mandal has not officially resigned, and the elections are expected in March-April.
In a significant political shift, three-time Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal has joined the opposition party Raijor Dal, just ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. This move comes on the same day that Bhupen Kumar Borah, the former president of the state Congress, tendered his resignation.
Mandal, who represents the Goalpara West constituency, made his decision in the presence of Raijor Dal's chief, Akhil Gogoi. During the joining ceremony, Mandal expressed his enthusiasm to contribute as a 'simple worker' under Gogoi's leadership, aiming to fortify the party's presence.
An Assam Congress spokesperson confirmed that Mandal has yet to submit a formal resignation from his current party. The Assam Assembly elections, encompassing 126 constituencies, are anticipated to take place in the March-April timeframe.
