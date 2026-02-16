Purnesh Modi: New Deputy Speaker in Gujarat Assembly

Purnesh Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been elected as the new Deputy Speaker of the Gujarat Assembly. The election occurred during the first day of the Budget session, where Modi, facing off against Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar, secured his position through a voice vote.

The BJP, holding a substantial majority with 162 seats in the 182-member Assembly, facilitated Modi's victory. Parliamentary Speaker Shankar Chaudhary officially announced the outcome. The post was formerly held by Jethabhai Bharwad, who resigned last December due to scheduling conflicts and other commitments.

Modi, a three-time MLA from Surat West, first entered the Assembly via a bypoll in 2013 and continued his winning streak in 2017 and 2022. His political profile rose significantly in 2019 following a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, drawing nationwide attention. The state Budget for 2026-27 is set for presentation on February 18, with sessions running until March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)