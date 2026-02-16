Shock Waves in Bollywood: Rohit Shetty's Home Targeted in Daring Shooting

A special court on Monday ordered the remand of seven individuals for their alleged involvement in the shooting incident at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home. The crime, believed to be orchestrated by Lawrence Bishnoi gang member Shubham Lonkar, appears to be a violent attempt to intimidate and establish gang dominance.

The suspects, including shooter Deepak Sharma, were apprehended on Sunday from the states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and brought to Mumbai for further questioning. The special court, which deals with cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), approved their police custody until February 25 to enable investigators to delve deeper into the case.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the shooting took place at Lonkar's direction, purportedly to harm Shetty and incite fear among other targets. The conspiracy involved a recce of Shetty's residence and was coordinated over a now-deleted social media platform. Lonkar, who is also implicated in other high-profile cases, remains at large as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)