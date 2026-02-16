Left Menu

Chaos at India's AI Impact Summit: Promises and Pitfalls

India's AI Impact Summit in New Delhi faced criticism due to mismanagement, including long queues, overcrowding, and lack of clear instructions, overshadowing India's tech ambitions. Delegates and journalists reported confusion over entry procedures and inadequate facilities, while India's global AI aspirations risked being undermined.

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, chaos and confusion reigned as attendees faced long lines, overcrowded spaces, and unclear instructions. The event, intended to showcase India's technology ambitions, was marred by organizational lapses on its opening day, drawing widespread online criticism.

Delegates reported difficulties reclaiming possessions after a sudden building evacuation, while speakers awaited confirmation on their panel schedules. Poor signage and insufficient seating compounded the confusion, with around 250,000 expected to attend. The IT ministry has yet to comment on the organizational issues.

Prime Minister Modi's government risked reputational damage as the summit was aimed at amplifying developing nations' voices in global AI governance. Journalists likewise faced hurdles, grappling with unclear entry procedures. Meanwhile, some attendees turned to social media to vent frustration over the event's logistical mismanagement.

