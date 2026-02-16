Left Menu

Maharashtra's First Junior Volleyball League Launches with Enthusiastic Inaugural Auction

Maharashtra’s inaugural franchise-based junior volleyball tournament, the Mintonette+ Volleyball League Junior 2026, kicked off with a dynamic auction event. Organized by Mintonette+ Academy under MVA's direction, the league unites twelve teams statewide, showcasing a commitment to fostering young talent and planning a robust future for junior volleyball.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:16 IST
Mintonette+ Volleyball League Junior 2026 Kicks Off with Grand Inaugural Auction in Navi Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mintonette+ Volleyball League Junior 2026, Maharashtra's first franchise-based junior volleyball tournament, made a vibrant start with its inaugural auction at Hotel Regenza by Tunga, Vashi.

Esteemed figures, including MVA President Mr. Vijay Dangrae and Ministry of Sports Joint Secretary Mr. Sunil Agarkar, graced the proceedings organized by Mintonette+ Academy under the Maharashtra Volleyball Association's aegis. The event celebrated volleyball stalwarts like Mr. Suresh Gaikwad and Ms. Pratibha Prabhu, honoring their contributions to the sport.

The league features twelve franchises across both boys' and girls' categories, representing regions from Mumbai to Nagpur, aiming to bolster junior volleyball statewide. Spirited bidding marked the auction, setting the stage for an intense season. Top selections included Anooja Kumar and Sayed Arsalan. The event highlighted the league's aspirations to foster homegrown talent, as noted by Co-Founder Mr. Shiju.

