Trent's Strategic Expansion into Emerging City Markets

Tata Group's retail division, Trent, plans to increase its presence in tier 3 and tier 4 cities, capitalizing on the promising growth prospects these markets offer. The company's Managing Director, P Venkatesalu, revealed plans to reporters during the Retail Leadership Summit 2026.

He noted a resurgence in urban demand following GST 2.0 reforms, though he does not expect long-term gains for small-ticket discretionary items because of this. According to Venkatesalu, the younger demographic in smaller cities is highly attuned to market trends, offering a substantial opportunity for growth.

Post-GST implementation changes initially prioritized high-ticket items, but Venkatesalu believes small-ticket categories will benefit over time. The strategic focus on densifying new micro-markets aims to replicate earlier successes in metro areas, acknowledging evolving consumer behavior and helping boost consumption from recent tax reforms.

