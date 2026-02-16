Trent's Strategic Expansion into Emerging City Markets
Tata Group's Trent is expanding into tier 3 and tier 4 cities as urban demand recovers. Managing Director P Venkatesalu highlights a focus on emerging markets and evolving consumer trends post-GST reforms. Trent aims to tap into the growing potential of these smaller cities over the coming years.
Tata Group's retail division, Trent, plans to increase its presence in tier 3 and tier 4 cities, capitalizing on the promising growth prospects these markets offer. The company's Managing Director, P Venkatesalu, revealed plans to reporters during the Retail Leadership Summit 2026.
He noted a resurgence in urban demand following GST 2.0 reforms, though he does not expect long-term gains for small-ticket discretionary items because of this. According to Venkatesalu, the younger demographic in smaller cities is highly attuned to market trends, offering a substantial opportunity for growth.
Post-GST implementation changes initially prioritized high-ticket items, but Venkatesalu believes small-ticket categories will benefit over time. The strategic focus on densifying new micro-markets aims to replicate earlier successes in metro areas, acknowledging evolving consumer behavior and helping boost consumption from recent tax reforms.
