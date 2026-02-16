Left Menu

Kejriwal Leads Charge Against Punjab's Drug Menace

Arvind Kejriwal criticized past governments for drug issues in Punjab, commending the AAP's current anti-drug efforts. At a rally, he emphasized the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign and the role of village committees in combating drugs. He highlighted recent successes and stressed ongoing community involvement.

Arvind Kejriwal, national convener of the AAP, criticized the past administrations of Congress, SAD, and BJP, accusing them of exacerbating Punjab's drug crisis. He urged voters to reject these parties, warning of a potential drug resurgence if they regained power.

Praising the current AAP government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal highlighted the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' initiative, which aims to root out drug trafficking in Punjab. The campaign has seen significant community involvement, with village defence committees playing a pivotal role in gathering intelligence and aiding police operations.

The Punjab police reported over 34,000 FIRs and more than 45,000 arrests linked to drug offenses. Despite these successes, Kejriwal emphasized the need for continuous support from locals to eradicate drugs from the state and transform Punjab into a 'Nasha Mukt' region, free of addiction.

