Sight Set on Recovery: Improvements in Imran Khan's Eye Health

Doctors report improvement in the eyesight of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan after examining him following a Supreme Court order. Khan's vision in his right eye has improved significantly due to treatment. He is advised to continue using eye drops and undergo further testing while being incarcerated.

Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Monday, a team of doctors reported notable improvements in the vision and overall eye condition of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The examination, conducted by Dr. Nadeem Qureshi and Dr. Muhammad Arif Khan, followed a Supreme Court directive calling for a thorough check-up amid vision concerns previously expressed by Khan.

Khan, who turned from former cricketer to politician, had complained of severely reduced vision in his right eye since last October. Initial medical assessments indicated major vision degradation, but recent findings show an improvement, with swelling down and vision sharpening with corrective lenses.

Despite improvements, Khan remains incarcerated at the high-security Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. His medical team, including Dr. Asim Yusuf and others, reports progress but seeks permission for further assessments and recommends transferring Khan to Shifa International Hospital for continued treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

