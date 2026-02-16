PM Modi Meets VP Radhakrishnan Ahead of Parliament Session

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan, highlighting their active engagement during the budget session of Parliament.

The Vice President's Secretariat shared images of the meeting, which were also circulated on social media platforms, showcasing a strong governmental rapport.

This meeting occurs as the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha prepare to reconvene on March 9 after a legislative recess, underlining the significance of collaboration between India's top leadership during crucial parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)