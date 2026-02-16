Left Menu

Mizoram Budget Session to Unveil Ambitious Fiscal Plans

The Mizoram Budget session will begin, marking the sixth session under the Zoram People's Movement government. Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the 2026-27 budget and supplementary demands. The session, featuring over 1,200 questions, will run until March 16 under the guidance of Governor Vijay Kumar Singh's opening address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram Budget session is set to begin, highlighting the financial strategies of the Zoram People's Movement government. Chief Minister Lalduhoma will lead the session, presenting the budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year and supplementary budget demands for 2025-26. The session, scheduled to wrap up on March 16, has amassed a significant number of questions, indicating a busy and contentious series of debates.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh will kick off proceedings with an opening address at 10:30 am. The session marks the sixth gathering under Lalduhoma's leadership since the ZPM government came into power in December 2023.

The Business Advisory Committee, led by Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, has structured the session to handle 1,223 starred questions requiring oral replies and 407 unstarred questions for written responses. Observers anticipate lively discussions on the government's fiscal strategies and policy execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
2
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India
3
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
4
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026