Mizoram Budget Session to Unveil Ambitious Fiscal Plans

The Mizoram Budget session is set to begin, highlighting the financial strategies of the Zoram People's Movement government. Chief Minister Lalduhoma will lead the session, presenting the budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year and supplementary budget demands for 2025-26. The session, scheduled to wrap up on March 16, has amassed a significant number of questions, indicating a busy and contentious series of debates.

Governor Vijay Kumar Singh will kick off proceedings with an opening address at 10:30 am. The session marks the sixth gathering under Lalduhoma's leadership since the ZPM government came into power in December 2023.

The Business Advisory Committee, led by Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, has structured the session to handle 1,223 starred questions requiring oral replies and 407 unstarred questions for written responses. Observers anticipate lively discussions on the government's fiscal strategies and policy execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)