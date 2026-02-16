Key Political Meeting Between Modi and Radhakrishnan Amidst Budget Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan amidst the ongoing Budget session. The Vice President's Secretariat shared images of their interaction on social media, emphasizing Radhakrishnan's role as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.
The Vice President's Secretariat released photographs from the significant meeting, broadcasting it on social media.
This strategic encounter takes place during the ongoing Budget session, with Parliament set to reconvene on March 9 after a break.
