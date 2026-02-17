Left Menu

Mani Shankar Aiyar's Bold Challenge: Is Congress Ready for Real Dissent?

Veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar criticizes the Congress party's response to dissidents, citing historical precedence and calling for courage in addressing dissent. Aiyar's recent statements have strained his relationship with Congress as he questions the party's dedication to its foundational principles.

In a fresh critique, veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has taken aim at the Congress party, asserting that its inability to embrace dissidence spells doom. He argued that if Congress lacks the courage to engage dissenters in a firm yet polite manner, it does not deserve to rule.

Aiyar fondly recalled Rajiv Gandhi's 1989 Parliament speech advocating for a secular India and challenged Congress to have Rahul Gandhi reiterate those words. Citing dissidence as Congress's lifeline, Aiyar expressed concern that the current leadership has forgotten this crucial lesson.

In a video from his 'Mani Talk' series, Aiyar discussed various historical cases of dissidence within the party and criticized current Congress leadership for distancing from his recent remarks. Highlighting influential dissidents from the past, Aiyar remains a contentious figure as he continues to vocalize his concerns.

