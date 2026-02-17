Rajasthan Assembly Chaos: Cow Politics and Legislative Uproar

The Rajasthan Assembly experienced repeated adjournments as legislators clashed over the contentious issue of cow slaughter and the debate on granting cows 'Rajya Mata' status. Both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress engaged in heated exchanges, turning the legislative proceedings into a battleground.

During Finance Minister Diya Kumari's address on the State Budget, BJP MLA Balmukundacharya raised the issue of bovine protection and slaughter, sparking further controversy. Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat confirmed the lack of a proposal to confer the honorary status on cows, despite existing strict laws against illegal bovine activities.

The assembly hall saw high tension as accusations flew, resulting in multiple adjournments to restore order. Opposition Leader Tika Ram Jully demanded a clear stance from the government, while calls for a breach of privilege notice against BJP MLA Gopal Sharma escalated the conflict. Amidst continuing uproar, speaker Vasudev Devnani promised a thorough review of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)