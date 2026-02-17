Left Menu

Rajasthan Assembly Chaos: Cow Politics and Legislative Uproar

In Rajasthan, the Assembly faced multiple adjournments amid fierce debates on cow slaughter and the possible designation of cows as 'Rajya Mata.' Tensions rose between ruling and opposition parties, highlighting governance challenges and legislative decorum. The Speaker deferred a decision, agreeing to review the situation in detail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:18 IST
Rajasthan Assembly Chaos: Cow Politics and Legislative Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly experienced repeated adjournments as legislators clashed over the contentious issue of cow slaughter and the debate on granting cows 'Rajya Mata' status. Both the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress engaged in heated exchanges, turning the legislative proceedings into a battleground.

During Finance Minister Diya Kumari's address on the State Budget, BJP MLA Balmukundacharya raised the issue of bovine protection and slaughter, sparking further controversy. Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat confirmed the lack of a proposal to confer the honorary status on cows, despite existing strict laws against illegal bovine activities.

The assembly hall saw high tension as accusations flew, resulting in multiple adjournments to restore order. Opposition Leader Tika Ram Jully demanded a clear stance from the government, while calls for a breach of privilege notice against BJP MLA Gopal Sharma escalated the conflict. Amidst continuing uproar, speaker Vasudev Devnani promised a thorough review of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

 India
2
Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

 Afghanistan
3
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026