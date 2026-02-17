AAP's Push for Transparency: Demand for Gujarat Assembly Live Broadcast Generates Controversy

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stirred controversy in the Gujarat Assembly by demanding a live broadcast of the proceedings. The move, seen as a push for transparency, was criticized by Speaker Shankar Chaudhary as an act of 'cheap publicity.'

During the assembly session, AAP MLAs Gopal Italia, Chaitar Vasava, Hemant Khava, and Sudhir Vaghani displayed placards urging the live telecast. The Speaker rebuked their actions and praised the Congress for demonstrating how opposition should function, urging AAP members to follow suit.

Despite the Speaker's reprimand and the removal of the placards, AAP persisted. Italia argued the necessity of transparency, noting other states' practices of broadcasting legislative sessions and stressing public rights to information. The demand echoes the Congress's similar call from last year's Budget session.

(With inputs from agencies.)