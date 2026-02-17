The United Nations has condemned a series of attacks it claims are based on disinformation, targeting Francesca Albanese, its special rapporteur for Palestine. Several European ministers, including those from Germany, France, and Italy, have called for Albanese's resignation due to her alleged criticisms of Israel.

In a notable incident, Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Petr Macinka quoted Albanese as referring to Israel as a 'common enemy of humanity.' However, transcripts of her remarks contradict these claims, labeling them as manufactured by the Coordination Committee of the UN.

The UN Committee criticized the politically motivated attacks against Albanese, especially in light of her mandate to investigate human rights violations. It further emphasized the need for accountability for alleged war crimes, urging for the focus to shift from Albanese to addressing the issues in Gaza.