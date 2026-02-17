Left Menu

UN Body Condemns Disinformation Against Palestine Rapporteur

The UN condemned disinformation attacks by European ministers against Francesca Albanese, its special rapporteur for Palestine. Accusations against Albanese, particularly from Germany, France, and Italy, claim she criticized Israel, urging her resignation. The UN body defended Albanese, deeming the attacks politically motivated, while noting her past criticisms of Israel's actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:02 IST
The United Nations has condemned a series of attacks it claims are based on disinformation, targeting Francesca Albanese, its special rapporteur for Palestine. Several European ministers, including those from Germany, France, and Italy, have called for Albanese's resignation due to her alleged criticisms of Israel.

In a notable incident, Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Petr Macinka quoted Albanese as referring to Israel as a 'common enemy of humanity.' However, transcripts of her remarks contradict these claims, labeling them as manufactured by the Coordination Committee of the UN.

The UN Committee criticized the politically motivated attacks against Albanese, especially in light of her mandate to investigate human rights violations. It further emphasized the need for accountability for alleged war crimes, urging for the focus to shift from Albanese to addressing the issues in Gaza.

