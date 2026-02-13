High Court Rules Britain's Ban on Palestine Action Unlawful

The High Court in London has declared Britain's ban on the pro-Palestinian campaign group, Palestine Action, as a terrorist organization unlawful. Despite the ruling, the ban remains temporarily, with the government intending to appeal. The organization, proscribed in July, has been active against Israel-linked defense firms in the UK.

Britain argued that Palestine Action's tactics equated to terrorism, notably after a 2024 raid on Elbit Systems, Israel's largest defense firm, which resulted in significant damage. The group had also been linked to a break-in at the Royal Air Force's Brize Norton air base, drawing criticism from Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Despite the ruling, the judgment highlighted concerns over freedom of expression. More than 2,000 supporters have been arrested, but the High Court's decision could lead to charges being reconsidered. Civil liberties groups and notable figures have voiced support for lifting the ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)