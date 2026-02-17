Left Menu

Haryana's Economic Leap: Budget Shaped by Public Voices

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes Haryana's economic growth, highlighting the participatory approach in shaping the upcoming budget. The state has experienced significant growth in GDP, per capita income, and exports. Saini responds to criticism by demonstrating fiscal discipline and increased employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 21:09 IST
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has proclaimed the BJP-led Haryana government's budget as a 'people's budget,' emphasizing that public input has shaped the upcoming fiscal plan. Saini cited Haryana's strong GDP figures of Rs 13,67,769 crore for 2025-26, a notable rise from Rs 12,13,951 crore in 2024-25, showcasing a 12.67% growth rate.

He also highlighted the state's robust per capita income growth and fiscal discipline, marking Haryana as one of the top five states nationally. Saini assured that over 12,400 public suggestions were considered, with thousands of ideas incorporated into the 2026-27 budget, reflecting citizens' aspirations and future state development priorities.

Facing opposition critique, Saini pointed out the substantial improvement in employment rates and educational enrollment. Additionally, he demonstrated how the fiscal deficit has been managed within limits, showcasing the government's effective economic policies and credibility, paired with a significant increase in central tax shares.

