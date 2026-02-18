President Murmu Highlights Indian Navy's Global Maritime Role

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the Indian Navy's pivotal role in protecting the country's maritime interests and contributing to global stability. Speaking during the International Fleet Review off the Vizag coast, she emphasized the Navy's readiness as a deterrence and defensive force against emerging sea threats and challenges.

Addressing attendees from aboard an Indian Naval warship in the Bay of Bengal, President Murmu highlighted the Navy's efforts in promoting international goodwill and establishing trust with global navies. She noted the importance of building bridges and fostering friendships to ensure a stable maritime commerce environment.

President Murmu's presence at the event included a review of several Indian and foreign naval vessels, reflecting India's commitment to maintaining robust and cooperative maritime relations worldwide.

