Bhupen Borah's Political Shift: From Congress to BJP

In a significant political transition, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is poised to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Borah sharply criticized the Congress state unit's dynamics, suggesting that it is no longer steered by its president Gaurav Gogoi, but rather relies solely on Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain.

Borah recounted his resignation from Congress after perceived neglect and a lack of acknowledgment for his contributions. This was illustrated by Congress Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's call which failed to address the concerns in Borah's resignation letter. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent engagement with Borah has cemented his decision to switch allegiances, scheduled for February 22.

As a former leader of the 'Assam Sanmilita Mancha' coalition, Borah had faced internal disagreements over candidate selections and broader political strategies. He claimed the party's disregard for strategic candidacy, alongside internal disputes, led to a demoralizing electoral defeat. This string of events, coupled with personal humiliation and disagreements with senior leaders, culminated in his decision to leave Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)