Controversy Over Cancellation of Muslim Quota in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government's decision to scrap the 5% reservation for Muslims in education and government jobs has been met with severe backlash from the Opposition. They have labeled the BJP-led coalition as 'anti-minority' for revoking a policy aimed at providing minorities with more opportunities.

Naseem Khan, a former Congress committee member, and Clyde Crasto, an NCP (SP) spokesperson, have condemned the action, stating it deprives Muslims of fair access to advancement. They emphasize that the move halts a 2014 initiative by a Congress-NCP government that sought to address social and educational disparities within the Muslim community.

Critics also allege malpractice in the issuance of minority status certificates to schools and demand an investigation. They insist on the necessity of equal development opportunities for all minority communities, including Jains, Sikhs, and Parsis, and call for the reinstatement of the reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)