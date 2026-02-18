Heightened tensions erupted in France after the killing of far-right activist Quentin Deranque, leading to the arrest of 11 people, including an aide to a far-left lawmaker. The murder has amplified political discord across the nation as it approaches pivotal local elections.

The France Unbowed (LFI) party headquarters in Paris was evacuated following a bomb threat shortly after the arrests. The threat underscores the volatile political environment, exacerbated by allegations exchanged between the hard-left and hard-right factions in the country.

The central French government faces backlash from both sides of the political spectrum, with accusations casting a shadow over upcoming electoral contests. As France navigates through this polarized political landscape, the outcomes of these events remain crucial for the nation's democratic fabric.

