Congress Rallies Against BJP: Unveiling Maharashtra's Critical Issues

In a strategic move, the Congress party announced on Wednesday its intention to initiate statewide protests in Maharashtra to shine a light on pressing concerns like farmers' distress, rising unemployment, and crimes against women. The party's in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, criticized the BJP for politicizing development issues.

Chennithala highlighted the deterioration of farmers' conditions, citing an increase in suicides and unemployment, while emphasizing a decline in law and order. The Congress aims to spotlight these issues through protests, holding the BJP accountable. He has also accused BJP and its allies of misusing resources during local body elections.

While acknowledging setbacks, such as the Chandrapur mayoral elections, the Congress leader confirmed their resolve to support allies strategically to counter the BJP's influence. He expressed concerns over major investments moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat, allegedly due to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's distractive political pursuits.

