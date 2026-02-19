Left Menu

India's Visionary AI Leap: Embracing Open and Ethical Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for an open and democratic approach to developing artificial intelligence during the India AI Impact Summit, unveiling the MANAV vision focused on ethical, accessible, and inclusive AI. Global leaders were present as India's strides in AI were showcased, emphasizing AI as a shared resource.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:26 IST
India's Visionary AI Leap: Embracing Open and Ethical Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the democratization of artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit, emphasizing an open, transparent, and shared approach. He introduced the 'MANAV' vision for AI, stressing moral systems, accountable governance, national sovereignty, accessibility, and validation.

Modi assured that India sees opportunity, not fear, in AI, highlighting its potential for future prosperity. With global leaders in attendance, Modi underlined AI's role as a resource for global welfare and positioned India as a leader in digital public infrastructure and AI development.

Emphasizing ethical use, he urged AI companies to focus on purpose alongside profit. Modi insisted on placing the Global South's priorities at the center of global AI discourse and called for a human-centered global AI ecosystem, marking AI as a transformative opportunity for humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal E-Rickshaw Accident in Delhi Sparks Safety Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026