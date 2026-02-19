India's Visionary AI Leap: Embracing Open and Ethical Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for an open and democratic approach to developing artificial intelligence during the India AI Impact Summit, unveiling the MANAV vision focused on ethical, accessible, and inclusive AI. Global leaders were present as India's strides in AI were showcased, emphasizing AI as a shared resource.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the democratization of artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit, emphasizing an open, transparent, and shared approach. He introduced the 'MANAV' vision for AI, stressing moral systems, accountable governance, national sovereignty, accessibility, and validation.
Modi assured that India sees opportunity, not fear, in AI, highlighting its potential for future prosperity. With global leaders in attendance, Modi underlined AI's role as a resource for global welfare and positioned India as a leader in digital public infrastructure and AI development.
Emphasizing ethical use, he urged AI companies to focus on purpose alongside profit. Modi insisted on placing the Global South's priorities at the center of global AI discourse and called for a human-centered global AI ecosystem, marking AI as a transformative opportunity for humanity.
