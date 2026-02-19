Kerala's Financial Tug-of-War: Balagopal vs Satheesan

In a heated exchange over Kerala's economic health, Finance Minister K N Balagopal lambasted Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan for his comments on the state's financial condition.

Balagopal accused Satheesan of spreading misinformation, disputing claims of a cash crunch by highlighting increased state spending and a significant reduction in debt ratios.

This confrontation underscores the deep political and economic rifts as the Congress-led UDF and the current administration clash over fiscal policies and Kerala's financial trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)