Kerala's Financial Tug-of-War: Balagopal vs Satheesan
Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal criticized Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan for misrepresenting the state's financial condition. Balagopal refuted Satheesan's claims of a cash crunch, citing increased expenditure levels and reduced debt ratios. The ongoing verbal spat highlights stark political and economic differences in Kerala.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange over Kerala's economic health, Finance Minister K N Balagopal lambasted Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan for his comments on the state's financial condition.
Balagopal accused Satheesan of spreading misinformation, disputing claims of a cash crunch by highlighting increased state spending and a significant reduction in debt ratios.
This confrontation underscores the deep political and economic rifts as the Congress-led UDF and the current administration clash over fiscal policies and Kerala's financial trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)