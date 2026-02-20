Shirtless Protest at AI Impact Summit Sparks Controversy
Indian Youth Congress workers staged a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit, criticizing the government and the India-US trade deal. The protest led to detentions and heightened security. The event hosted several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, and raised questions about freedom of expression in India.
In a striking display of dissent, members of the Indian Youth Congress disrupted the AI Impact Summit with a 'shirtless protest' that quickly drew the attention of security personnel. The demonstrators criticized the government and the India-US trade deal, leading to the detention of around ten individuals.
The protest raised concerns about the state of freedom of expression in India, especially given the heavy security response and allegations of media bias. The BJP condemned the protest, accusing the Congress of attempting to damage India's international reputation.
The AI Impact Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a significant global event attracting leaders and innovators. The protest, though brief, caused a commotion and brought to light the growing unrest among the youth regarding national policy decisions.
