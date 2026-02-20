Left Menu

Shirtless Protest at AI Impact Summit Sparks Controversy

Indian Youth Congress workers staged a 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit, criticizing the government and the India-US trade deal. The protest led to detentions and heightened security. The event hosted several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi, and raised questions about freedom of expression in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:40 IST
Shirtless Protest at AI Impact Summit Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking display of dissent, members of the Indian Youth Congress disrupted the AI Impact Summit with a 'shirtless protest' that quickly drew the attention of security personnel. The demonstrators criticized the government and the India-US trade deal, leading to the detention of around ten individuals.

The protest raised concerns about the state of freedom of expression in India, especially given the heavy security response and allegations of media bias. The BJP condemned the protest, accusing the Congress of attempting to damage India's international reputation.

The AI Impact Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a significant global event attracting leaders and innovators. The protest, though brief, caused a commotion and brought to light the growing unrest among the youth regarding national policy decisions.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

Mumbai Struggles with Moderate Air Quality: A Persistent Challenge

 India
2
India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

India Scrutinizes Middle East Exposure Amid US-Iran Tensions

 India
3
Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

Australia's Bowlers Dominate: Oman Crumbles in T20 Finale

 Global
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter for Global Trade

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's National Emergency Tariffs: A New Chapter fo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026