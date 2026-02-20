Left Menu

Political Showdown: Congress's 'Shirtless Protest' Sparks Controversy at AI Summit

Haryana and Rajasthan Chief Ministers criticized Congress over a 'shirtless protest' by Indian Youth Congress members at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. They claimed Congress tarnished India's global image and demanded an apology. Following this, Delhi Police arrested four IYC workers related to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur/Chandigarh | Updated: 20-02-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, a 'shirtless protest' by Indian Youth Congress workers triggered strong reactions from political leaders. The summit, intended to showcase technological advancements, became a stage for political drama, as protestors displayed slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma accused the Congress of prioritizing party interests over national good. He condemned the protest, stating it undermined India's international image and demanded an apology from the Congress leadership. Sharma also highlighted issues related to trade agreements and national defense, urging Congress to take responsibility.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini joined the chorus of criticism, labeling the protest as detrimental to India's reputation. Echoing similar sentiments, he emphasized the need for responsible behavior at global events. Delhi Police have arrested four IYC members, investigating possible conspiratorial motives behind the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

