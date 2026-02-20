Political Showdown: Congress's 'Shirtless Protest' Sparks Controversy at AI Summit

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, a 'shirtless protest' by Indian Youth Congress workers triggered strong reactions from political leaders. The summit, intended to showcase technological advancements, became a stage for political drama, as protestors displayed slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma accused the Congress of prioritizing party interests over national good. He condemned the protest, stating it undermined India's international image and demanded an apology from the Congress leadership. Sharma also highlighted issues related to trade agreements and national defense, urging Congress to take responsibility.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini joined the chorus of criticism, labeling the protest as detrimental to India's reputation. Echoing similar sentiments, he emphasized the need for responsible behavior at global events. Delhi Police have arrested four IYC members, investigating possible conspiratorial motives behind the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)